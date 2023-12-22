IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Darnell Ferguson makes smashburgers and sticky air-fried chicken wings for game day

Wings and burgers — for the win.
By Darnell Ferguson

On this week's edition of our Today Food Loves Football series, Darnell Ferguson is joining us share two recipes for the weekend's big game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers. To celebrate the matchup, he's making two great game-day dishes from his cookbook, "SuperChef Family Cookbook." He shows us how to make juicy smashed cheeseburgers with secret sauce and crispy, sticky, air-fried chicken wings.

Super Smashburgers

After making these burgers, you'll never want to buy another frozen or premade burger patty again. Experiment with different sauces and spices. Maybe one day your patties will be the ones selling in stores!

Sticky Air-Fried Chicken Wings

Science is a big part of cooking! Whisking cornstarch into the glaze causes a chemical reaction that enables it to thicken and stick better to the wings. This ensures that every bite is perfectly coated with the delicious sauce. Who knew chemistry tasted so good?

