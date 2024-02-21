Healthy slow-cooker recipes: Pork ragù over polenta and salsa chicken tacos

Bestselling author, health advocate and self-trained chef Danielle Walker is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two dinner recipes from her cookbook "Healthy in a Hurry," which are both gluten-, dairy-, grain- and stress-free. She shows us how to make quick and easy shredded chicken tacos and pork ragù with creamy almond-cauliflower polenta.

My Italian grandmother served creamy polenta with tender meats in tomato sauces a lot while I was growing up. It's so comforting and great to serve a big crowd. After changing my diet due to an autoimmune disease and not being able to eat corn or dairy, I took her recipe and made it my own. Nostalgic and comforting, but healthier and better for my body.

This crazy easy chicken taco recipe has been one of my family's weekly go-to dinners for years and years. It's a meal I know none of my kids will balk at, and it's my default when I've forgotten to plan and have only frozen chicken ready to go. I can throw it into the electric pressure cooker and have it on the table 20 minutes later. This is also one of those meals that I always double prep. A single portion goes into the slow cooker or pressure cooker for dinner, and the second portion goes straight to the freezer so it's ready for another meal.

