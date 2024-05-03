Your Kentucky Derby party needs these three refreshing cocktails

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Serve sweet tea mint juleps, blackberry and gin brambles and fizzy bourbon cocktails on Derby Day.
By Damaris Phillips

Celebrity chef, television personality and native Kentuckian Damaris Phillips is stopping by TODAY to mix up three refreshing cocktails for Derby Day. She shows us how to concoct a pitcher of sweet tea mint juleps, blackberry and gin brambles and fizzy, fruity bourbon and Champagne sippers.

Sweet Tea Mint Julep
Sweet Tea Mint Julep

Damaris Phillips

What do you get when you combine a mint julep with Southern sweet tea? A perfect cocktail for a Kentucky Derby party! This is a classic cocktail with a smooth twist. It's great for any summer celebration. It looks just like a classic julep but it's not as strong.

Blackberry Bramble with Yuzu
Blackberry Bramble with Yuzu

Damaris Phillips

Blackberries are the state fruit of Kentucky. They grow everywhere. We don't only love bourbon in the Bluegrass State, and this drink proves that. Gin is having a moment right now and its botanical notes blend perfectly with fruit. This drink is great to serve for a spring celebration.

The Photo Finish with Thyme & Apricot

The Photo Finish with Thyme & Apricot

Damaris Phillips

This cocktail is a celebration of bourbon, fruit and herbs — ideal for a Derby brunch. It is a crowd-pleaser because it hits for bourbon drinkers as well as those who love a fruity, bubbly drink.

