Your Kentucky Derby party needs these three refreshing cocktails

Celebrity chef, television personality and native Kentuckian Damaris Phillips is stopping by TODAY to mix up three refreshing cocktails for Derby Day. She shows us how to concoct a pitcher of sweet tea mint juleps, blackberry and gin brambles and fizzy, fruity bourbon and Champagne sippers.

What do you get when you combine a mint julep with Southern sweet tea? A perfect cocktail for a Kentucky Derby party! This is a classic cocktail with a smooth twist. It's great for any summer celebration. It looks just like a classic julep but it's not as strong.

Blackberries are the state fruit of Kentucky. They grow everywhere. We don't only love bourbon in the Bluegrass State, and this drink proves that. Gin is having a moment right now and its botanical notes blend perfectly with fruit. This drink is great to serve for a spring celebration.

This cocktail is a celebration of bourbon, fruit and herbs — ideal for a Derby brunch. It is a crowd-pleaser because it hits for bourbon drinkers as well as those who love a fruity, bubbly drink.

