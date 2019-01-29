Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 29, 2019, 12:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alejandra Ramos

Created by TODAY with our sponsor Blue Diamond Almond Breeze.

Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos is in the TODAY kitchen cooking up incredibly easy and delightfully delicious dairy-free breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make an apple pie French toast bake with caramel syrup and a creamy almond-infused oatmeal that can be made the night before.

This is one of my favorite recipes to serve for big weekend brunches because it's an easy and delicious way to satisfy a crowd with varied dietary needs ... without having to make different dishes for everyone.

This creamy, dairy-free almond oatmeal recipe is the perfect wholesome alternative for indulgent almond croissants, marzipan, frangipane tarts and other decadent almond treats. The secret is an easy almond cream topping that tastes just like the filling in all of your favorite pastries.