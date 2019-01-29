Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Alejandra Ramos

Created by TODAY with our sponsor Blue Diamond Almond Breeze.

Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos is in the TODAY kitchen cooking up incredibly easy and delightfully delicious dairy-free breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make an apple pie French toast bake with caramel syrup and a creamy almond-infused oatmeal that can be made the night before.

Dairy-free breakfast recipes: French toast bake and almond oatmeal

Jan. 29, 201905:14
Get The Recipe

Dairy-Free Apple Pie French Toast Bake

Alejandra Ramos

This is one of my favorite recipes to serve for big weekend brunches because it's an easy and delicious way to satisfy a crowd with varied dietary needs ... without having to make different dishes for everyone.

Get The Recipe

Almond Croissant Oatmeal

Alejandra Ramos

This creamy, dairy-free almond oatmeal recipe is the perfect wholesome alternative for indulgent almond croissants, marzipan, frangipane tarts and other decadent almond treats. The secret is an easy almond cream topping that tastes just like the filling in all of your favorite pastries.

Alejandra RamosAlejandra Ramos