Rachel Fong of YouTube's Kawaii Sweet World is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her most impressive dessert recipes. She shows us how to make sweet s'mores cupcakes, ramen bowl cake and coconut bear cupcakes.

These cupcakes have it all: crisp, crunchy, buttery crust, a moist, chocolaty cake base and a topping of golden toasted marshmallow. Top them off with an easy mini s'mores decoration for an extra cute touch!

These cute cupcakes are easy for even a beginner to recreate. No fancy piping tips are necessary, and instead these cakes are dipped in sweet fluffy coconut for their fun, colorful fur!

This fun cake turns a classic bowl of ramen noodles into a fun and sweet treat. The frosting noodles and adorable decorations are surprisingly easy to make, but look so impressive!

If you like those impressive dessert recipes, you should also try these: