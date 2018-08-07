share tweet pin email

A flaming beverage at Hell's Kitchen restaurant might seem cool, but for at least two patrons it was way, way too hot to handle.

On Thursday, Vital Vegas tweeted that an unnamed customer at Gordon Ramsay's newly opened Las Vegas eatery at Caesar's Palace was "engulfed in flames" at the bar after attempting to drink a cocktail known as the Rum Donkey.

Details of how the fire started were not disclosed, but Vital Vegas later updated its tweet with information that there were actually two burn victims, both of whom suffered "minor injuries." Emergency medical responders were called to the scene to assist the patrons but firefighters did not need to extinguish any flames at the restaurant.

According the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the hazardous drink to blame featured a mix of "Cruzan single barrel rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer" with a showstopping "torched passion fruit" that is actually set alit before it's brought out to patrons. That flame was meant to burn out before consumption.

Caesars Entertainment issued a statement to the Review-Journal, confirming the incident: "The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell’s Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident. But out of an abundance of caution, Hell’s Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu. All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery.”

The statement added that Caesars Palace is ready to help the victims with "any assistance they may need to get through this difficult time."

While smoky, flaming and even muddled, liquid nitrogen drinks have made their way onto trendy craft cocktail menus across the country, this isn't the first time they've created problems. Earlier this year, NBC Boston reported that a tourist caught fire after a fiery cocktail at Crave Mad for Chicken hit her in the torso and face.

So, if you like a fancy flaming beverage, be sure to brush up on your fire safety tips first.