Curtis Stone turns up the heat on wings and chili for game day

This week, on the newest installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, chef Curtis Stone is stopping by to share a couple of his favorite game-day recipes. He shows us how to make Thai-inspired chicken wings and meaty chili with spicy chiles and beans.

Chicken wings get a unique Thai-inspired twist for game day. A flavorful mixture of blended lemongrass, garlic, shallots and herbs is used as a marinade for the chicken wings before they are added to a grill. After grilling, the wings are tossed with some of the reserved lemongrass mixture, more fresh herbs and lime juice. These umami-rich wings are the perfect excuse to use your grill one more time before the year's over; but if grilling is not in the cards, the marinated wings can also be broiled.

No other food is more synonymous than both fall and football than a pot of chili. Of course, we love chili because it's rich, warming and it has just enough spice to keep us wanting more. But chili is also perfect for game day because it can be made ahead of time and can be left over low heat during the game for your guests to return to. This crowd-pleasing chili is simple to make but has a special ingredient that sets it apart from other self-proclaimed "best" chilis — dried Mexican chiles that are easy to find at grocery stores. Whole dried red chilies make this chili like none other. I first made it in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where chiles are a cooking staple.

