IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A wearable blanket, ‘Chill Pills’ and more comfy and cozy picks for fall

Curtis Stone turns up the heat on wings and chili for game day

Bring the heat with spicy green curry marinated wings and chile-infused chili.
/ Source: TODAY
By Curtis Stone

This week, on the newest installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, chef Curtis Stone is stopping by to share a couple of his favorite game-day recipes. He shows us how to make Thai-inspired chicken wings and meaty chili with spicy chiles and beans.

Lemongrass Chicken Wings
Ray Kachatorian
Get The Recipe

Lemongrass Chicken Wings

Curtis Stone

Chicken wings get a unique Thai-inspired twist for game day. A flavorful mixture of blended lemongrass, garlic, shallots and herbs is used as a marinade for the chicken wings before they are added to a grill. After grilling, the wings are tossed with some of the reserved lemongrass mixture, more fresh herbs and lime juice. These umami-rich wings are the perfect excuse to use your grill one more time before the year's over; but if grilling is not in the cards, the marinated wings can also be broiled.

Game Day Chili
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Game Day Chili

Curtis Stone

No other food is more synonymous than both fall and football than a pot of chili. Of course, we love chili because it's rich, warming and it has just enough spice to keep us wanting more. But chili is also perfect for game day because it can be made ahead of time and can be left over low heat during the game for your guests to return to. This crowd-pleasing chili is simple to make but has a special ingredient that sets it apart from other self-proclaimed "best" chilis — dried Mexican chiles that are easy to find at grocery stores. Whole dried red chilies make this chili like none other. I first made it in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where chiles are a cooking staple.

If you like those tasty tailgating recipes, you should also try these:

Curtis Stone's Guacamole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Guacamole

Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone's Korean Steak Tacos
Alamy
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Korean Steak Tacos

Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone