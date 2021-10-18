Curtis Stone and his wife Lindsay Price make green curry chicken to serve 2 ways

Chef Curtis Stone and his wife, actor Lindsay Price, are joining TODAY to share their favorite make-ahead recipes — green curry chicken bowls and, using the leftovers, chicken fried rice — and to encourage people to #SpeakUpSpeakOut about Asian hate. Price recently collaborated with designer Alice Kim to help fight hate against the AAPI community. Together, they created the hashtag and designed a limited-edition clothing collection. 100% of proceeds of their "Speak Up Speak Out" collection will benefit Heart of Dinner, an organization dedicated to delivering meals to East Asian American elders throughout NYC.

This dish has all the hearty Asian flavors that my wife adores. I love how much of the prep can be done ahead. Plus, the leftover chicken can be repurposed to create a truly amazing rice stir-fry!

This is one of my favorite quick dishes to whip up after a long day. The juicy curried chicken, fragrant rice and aromatic veggies really hit the spot when I want something filling but not heavy. It's so fast to prepare, is full of bold, beautiful flavors and is so satisfying.

