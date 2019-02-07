Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Curtis Stone

Chef and television personality Curtis Stone is joining TODAY to celebrate the 5th anniversary of his restaurant Maude in Beverly Hills, CA and share their most romantic recipes just in time for Valentine's Day. He shows us how to make homemade tagliatelle pasta with fresh king crab and coconut-covered mini chocolate lamington cakes.

Curtis Stone's Tagliatelle with King Crab, Chiles and Parsley
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
What could be more romantic than a homemade pasta dinner for two? One that's topped with fresh king crab and spicy chiles!

Curtis Stone's Chocolate-Coconut Lamington Cakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
These chocolaty cakes are perfect for eating in just one bite. And, since they're small, you can keep dessert conservative and enjoy just one or indulge and eat as many as you like.

