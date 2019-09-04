There's not much Curtis Stone and his wife, actress Lindsay Price, disagree on when it comes to food.

Except for a couple of national staples from their native homelands.

The Australian celebrity chef and American-born "90210" actress both have expansive palates. Stone knows his way around the Los Angeles culinary scene, owns three restaurants and has judged both "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Jr." And, according to her husband, Price will try almost any food combination (no, she doesn't live off burgers and shakes from the Peach Pit, despite the recently opened real-life pop-up location).

"We're very lucky we agree on most things when it comes to food. So, yeah, we like most amount of things," Stone told TODAY Food. "We're both pretty adventurous. If my wife wasn't an adventurous eater, I'd be in (trouble)."

Despite sharing a mutual (and pretty adorable) intrepid culinary spirit, there are some dishes neither of them has warmed to trying.

"There's little cultural things we joke about," Stone said.

For Stone, it's sweet potato and marshmallow casserole, which is often prepared for American Thanksgivings. Even Stone's culinary colleagues, like Katie Lee and TODAY's own Al Roker, have recipes that celebrate the sweet-on-sweet tradition.

Price, on the other hand, hasn't taken to the iconic Aussie Vegemite, a spread made from brewer's yeast that has been known to cause pretty divisive reactions when used as an ingredient in other meals.

While Stone and Price steer clear of those two national staples, there's one common fruit the whole family detests.

"Neither of us like papaya. Our kids won’t even eat it — maybe it’s a genetic thing," Stone told TODAY.

Stone also added he's learned quickly to be flexible with what his 4- and 7-year-old sons like to eat. To him, the most important thing is that they're getting a well-balanced intake of fruits and veggies, a little protein and limited sweets.

"You quickly realize when you have kids. I took it really seriously when we had Hudson as a baby — to develop his palate. I'll never forget he just went back over his plate, he let it fall out … The first time anyone spat out my food. Pure honesty right there," Stone said.

As a father and chef, Stone is passionate about his kids (and all kids) getting proper nutrition. He is now an advocate for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in the U.S. Stone says the problem is so much more prevalent than most would think and, according to the organization, hunger affects one in six children in the country.

To help spread the word about Hunger Action Month, which is September, Stone is hosting a variety show with Busy Philipps that will live stream via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Sept. 4. The show will include friendly food competitions, prizes for callers (such as a yearlong free pass to a popular restaurant chain) and surprise celebrity guests (hint: Jeff Bridges is slated to make an appearance!).

"People can get involved by ordering from a restaurant participating and the money will go directly to No Kid Hungry," Stone told TODAY. "It's a really easy way to help."

A No Kid Hungry spokesperson told TODAY that 15,000 restaurants around the country will run promotions to honor the initiative at different times — many through September. Some participants include Qdoba, On the Border, Chick-fil-A, Jack in the Box, Popeyes, Denny's, Ted's Montana Grill and Arby's. A full list of the restaurants and promotion details can be found here.