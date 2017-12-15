Want to enter our Friday Cheer Giveaway? Enter for a chance to win

8 sweet frosted treats to celebrate National Cupcake Day

From cute creations for kids' birthday parties to elegant dessert towers for weddings, cupcakes are the centerpiece treat for all kinds of celebrations. And on Dec. 15, they get their very own holiday: National Cupcake Day.

So this Friday, kick off the weekend and raise a glass (of milk, perhaps?) to the cupcake with one of these very special cupcake recipes. After all, with all that cupcakes have done for us, don't they deserve their own party?

Dark Chocolate Beet Cupcakes
Dark Chocolate Beet Cupcakes
Even if you don't like to eat beets on their own, you'll love the sweetness and moisture they bring to these rich chocolate cupcakes.

Al Roker's Bacon-Maple Cupcakes
Al Roker's Bacon-Maple Cupcakes
These indulgent cupcakes combine the savory saltiness of bacon and the satisfying sweetness of maple syrup.

Upside-Down Caramel Banana Cupcakes with Vanilla Ice Cream
Upside-Down Caramel Banana Cupcakes with Vanilla Ice Cream
The banana split meets the cupcake in this decadent mashup treat.

Award Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Award Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Elizabeth Chambers of Bird Bakery in San Antonio, Texas, shared this recipe for classic carrot cake cupcakes topped with tangy cream cheese frosting.

Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli's homemade version of classic Hostess cupcakes is just as rich and decadent as the original — even without butter or cream!

Irish Coffee Cupcakes
Irish Coffee Cupcakes
No need to wait for St. Patrick's Day to make a batch of these Irish whiskey-laced cupcakes.

Football Cupcakes
Football Cupcakes
These sporty cupcakes are sure to be a touchdown at any football viewing party.

Parsnip Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Parsnip Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Looking to shake up your cupcake routine? Try these spicy cupcakes made with parsnips instead of more traditional carrots.

