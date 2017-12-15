8 sweet frosted treats to celebrate National Cupcake Day

share tweet pin email

From cute creations for kids' birthday parties to elegant dessert towers for weddings, cupcakes are the centerpiece treat for all kinds of celebrations. And on Dec. 15, they get their very own holiday: National Cupcake Day.

So this Friday, kick off the weekend and raise a glass (of milk, perhaps?) to the cupcake with one of these very special cupcake recipes. After all, with all that cupcakes have done for us, don't they deserve their own party?

Even if you don't like to eat beets on their own, you'll love the sweetness and moisture they bring to these rich chocolate cupcakes.

These indulgent cupcakes combine the savory saltiness of bacon and the satisfying sweetness of maple syrup.

The banana split meets the cupcake in this decadent mashup treat.

Elizabeth Chambers of Bird Bakery in San Antonio, Texas, shared this recipe for classic carrot cake cupcakes topped with tangy cream cheese frosting.

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli's homemade version of classic Hostess cupcakes is just as rich and decadent as the original — even without butter or cream!

No need to wait for St. Patrick's Day to make a batch of these Irish whiskey-laced cupcakes.

These sporty cupcakes are sure to be a touchdown at any football viewing party.

Looking to shake up your cupcake routine? Try these spicy cupcakes made with parsnips instead of more traditional carrots.