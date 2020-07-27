Crocs just released KFC clogs – and they actually smell like chicken

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Anyone sniffing out the hottest fashion trends this season is about to get a whiff of something surprising and savory.

Crocs' limited-edition Kentucky Fried Chicken clogs are finally here — and they look good enough to eat (but we wouldn't recommend that).

The shoe design first debuted at New York Fashion Week in February alongside other streetwear-meets-food collaborations like Supreme's limited-edition Oreos. South Korean artist Me Love Me A Lot, or MLMA, wore the sky-high platform Bucket Crocs in New York and also appeared in a commercial for the shoes where she can be seen removing the shoes from a sizzling deep fryer.

Both the heeled Crocs and regular version have a fried chicken pattern and come with drumstick-scented Jibbitz charms attached to the top.

According to the shoemaker, the platform Crocs are not for sale. Instead, they were only distributed to celebrities like Kim Kardashian as part of KFC's promotion in late winter. Kardashian showed off the same shoes in her Instagram stories on March 5 after receiving them in a giant glass box, People reported.

For all those Kentucky Fried Chicken fans who prefer a more comfortable Croc at ground level, Crocs announced it will release the shoes online nationwide this Tuesday at noon. Orders of $35 or more will ship for free.

Coming soon! The saying is true, good things and Crocs that look like a bucket of fried chicken come to those who wait. Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clogs are finally being served on July 28th at 12 PM ET. #KFCCrocs @kfc https://t.co/yI9I36nf3N pic.twitter.com/dtY3vIxrDQ — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) July 23, 2020

The KFC Crocs cost $60 and include two charms, which isn't much pricier than a classic $45 set of the colorful clogs. The brand would not disclose whether the smell of chicken wears off after a few years.

Maybe KFC Croc wearers still have some leftover SPF to lather on from the brand's Extra Crispy Sunscreen released in 2016.

Clearly, these Crocs are hot. But don't get too hungry just yet. The fine print states these Crocs "are not for human consumption," unlike the unbelievably realistic Crocs-themed cake confusing the internet.

One tweeter called the design a dog's dream.

Dogs are gonna love these



Crocs and KFC debut chicken-scented clogshttps://t.co/oF52mRoibN — Mare 🐾💙🇺🇸☘️🏒👻 (@SteelCity_Burg) July 25, 2020

And yet, it might be some humans' dreams, too.

This is what I’ve been waiting for my entire life — Toasted Tsushima on Rye (@H_2the_izzle_T) July 23, 2020

For some fried chicken fans, this may be the most exciting thing to happen since Colonel Sanders' nephew leaked the chain's secret recipe.

*heavy breathing* followed by ECSTATIC OUTBURST pic.twitter.com/L7nLye5HgK — Jake Holland (@jakeholla) July 24, 2020

Maybe, just maybe, a shoe that smells like fried chicken was the colonel's vision all along.