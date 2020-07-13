Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

This crispy bacon and caramelized onion topping upgrades 3 delicious dishes

Anthony Contrino makes a bacon and caramelized onion topping to add flavor to a fluffy frittata, summy hot dogs and creamy onion dip.

By Anthony Contrino

Sometimes two foods that are wonderful alone come together that make each other even better. There are classic pairings like spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese and milk and cookies. But there are also many lesser-known culinary matches that go incredibly well together. One of these under-the-radar combos is smoky, crispy bacon and sweet sautéed onions.

Culinary producer and TODAY Food's "Saucy" host Anthony Contrino shows us how to make a mouthwatering bacon and caramelized onion topping and use it to make three delicious dishes: a creamy bacon-infused onion dip, a fluffy bacon-and-onion frittata and hot dogs with cheese sauce and a bacon-onion topping.

Bacon and Caramelized Onion Dip
Anthony Michael Contrino
Anthony Contrino

Growing up, whenever my parents had company, they would make onion dip. They always used a soup package mix — and, don't get me wrong, it's delicious in its own right — but I prefer this homemade version. The Bacon and Caramelized Onion Topping adds a subtle salty and sweet flavor that you just don't get from the packaged stuff. When I'm feeling extra bougie, I'll sprinkle some shredded mozzarella on top and throw it in the broiler until crispy.

Bacon and Caramelized Onion Frittata
Anthony Michael Contrino
Anthony Contrino

I love me a frittata! It's one of the easiest meals you can make. It's also a great way to use up leftovers lurking in the fridge. This version uses leftover Bacon and Caramelized Onion Topping and is dotted with creamy ricotta. It's delicious right out of the oven, at room temperature or even cool, and makes a great breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack!

Bacon and Onion-Topped Hot Dogs
Anthony Michael Contrino
Anthony Contrino

Does anything say "It's summer" more than hot dogs? I like to kick them up a notch, dressing them with gooey Dijon-cheddar sauce and a scattering of my salty and sweet Bacon and Caramelized Onion topping!

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist for the TODAY show, chef, culinary producer and consultant and recipe tester and developer.