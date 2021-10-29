Creepy crudités, spider eggs and more: Frighteningly good food for game day

Football and food are a match made in game day heaven, and former NFL player-turned-chef Derrell Smith knows all about both! And when a game happens to fall on Halloween night, frighteningly delicious things can happen. On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football segment, Smith is cooking up a festive football feast to celebrate Halloween and the Cowboys-Vikings game. He shows us how to make black and red chicken wings, Tex-Mex-style Tater Tot hot dish, creepy crudités with red pepper hummus, Swedish meatballs in Indian butter sauce, spider-topped deviled eggs and chocolate-covered strawberries.

This recipe is a combination of Texas and Minnesota flavors in one delicious pan! The creamy Tater Tot-topped casserole is filled with zesty, exciting flavors but it so warming and comforting at the same time.

I love this recipe because it gives guests a break from the sugary candy. It keeps the spooky theme of a Halloween party while providing a healthy snack at the same time.

I could literally eat a dozen of these by myself. These irresistible bites have all the flavors of classic deviled eggs but with the spooky, salty bite of an olive spider on top.

These sliders make game day cooking so easy! Baking the burgers in a single layer and cutting them into squares makes assembly a breeze. The flavors of the creamy queso and crunchy slaw bring it all together.

You are not allowed to feed yourself chocolate-covered strawberries! Someone else must feed them to you. These haunting berry bites help bring a little romance to Halloween.

These amazing meatballs kicked off my cooking career! The spiced butter sauce coats each tender meatball with a blanket of bold flavor. They are flavorful, comforting, unexpected and impossible to stop eating.

Wings are always a great for any tailgate, but when a football game falls on Halloween, it's an opportunity to give this classic dish a spooky makeover. Here, wings get fried and smothered in two diabolically delicious sauces. One is a tangy red lingonberry barbecue sauce and the other a jet-black spicy bean sauce. Perfect for some frightening football fun!

