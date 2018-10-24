Woman who created the green bean casserole dies at 92 — here's how she invented it

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

When Thanksgiving rolls around, one of America's most searched (and most beloved) recipes is a staple side: the green bean casserole. But the creamy and crunchy dish hasn't always been gracing tables.

It wasn't until Dorcas Reilly created this classic comfort food for the Campbell Soup Company in 1955 that Americans knew the true taste of the holiday.

This week, the Associated Press has confirmed that the former Campbell's employee passed away on Oct. 15 from Alzheimer's disease at the age of 92.

Reilly, who lived in Haddonfield, New Jersey, was one of the first members of Campbell Soup's Home Economics Department (yes, they had such a thing in the 1950s!) and created the simple dish with two ingredients that most American had at home: green beans and Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup.

Today the recipe is considered by Campbell's as “the mother of all comfort foods.”

Campbell Soup Company

Apparently, what we now know as the green bean casserole was originally called a "Green Bean Bake" and was actually created for an AP feature on easy sides. Campbell Soup noted that the recipe was simple, containing only five ingredients, plus French fried onions on top, and took only about 10 minutes to make. That simplicity has led to its incredible longevity.

It was also the most popular recipe ever to come out of Campbell Soup's corporate kitchen, according to AP, with the recipe's web page receiving 2.7 million visits during last year’s holiday season.

Campbell Soup Company said in a post that Reilly donated the original recipe card to the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2002 just in case anyone wants to go have a look.

Many Americans today have created their own version to suit their tastes. For example, at my home we use a touch of Ranch dressing and sour cream in the mixture with the Cream of Mushroom soup.

And plenty of celebrity chefs have their own unique twists, too. Cooking Channel's Katie Lee adds in fresh mushrooms and Parmesan cheese, while TODAY Tastemaker Siri Daly tops her casserole with fried shallots.

Campbell Soup Company said, "Dorcas would often share that the first time she made her famous recipe, it did not receive the highest rating in Campbell’s internal testing. Yet, it was her persistence and creativity that led to an enduring recipe that will live on for decades to come."

Reilly is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Dorcas; and son, Tom; as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Reilly's legacy will live on with her ever-popular casserole for generations to come.