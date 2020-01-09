Creative mocktails that will make you forget about alcohol during Dry January

Jordan Salcito knows her way around a bar. She is not only the founder of RAMONA and Bellus Wines but also the Wine & Beverage Director for the Momofuku restaurants. She is joining the TODAY team to shake things up with a few of her favorite virgin versions of classic cocktails: a gingery mocktail mule, juniper and tonic, fizzy margarita-inspired limeade and grapefruit spritz.

A great margarita is nothing without lime! This homemade lime simple syrup hits all the notes you want from a stellar margarita.

This is a riff on our-low proof grapefruit wine spritz — just made to be nonalcoholic! Grapefruit is always refreshing in a spritz, an extra-dry ginger ale keeps the drink bright, and the bitters ensure balance.

Gin & tonics are a classic because the combo allows the botanicals of a great gin to ring through. By subbing juniper tea for gin, you still have juniper and botanicals on full display in this drink without adding any alcohol.

