Creative mocktails that will make you forget about alcohol during Dry January

These tasty sips will make the whole month so much easier.

By Jordan Salcito

Jordan Salcito knows her way around a bar. She is not only the founder of RAMONA and Bellus Wines but also the Wine & Beverage Director for the Momofuku restaurants. She is joining the TODAY team to shake things up with a few of her favorite virgin versions of classic cocktails: a gingery mocktail mule, juniper and tonic, fizzy margarita-inspired limeade and grapefruit spritz.

Best Limeade

A great margarita is nothing without lime! This homemade lime simple syrup hits all the notes you want from a stellar margarita.

Spicy Ginger Mule

This is a riff on our-low proof grapefruit wine spritz — just made to be nonalcoholic! Grapefruit is always refreshing in a spritz, an extra-dry ginger ale keeps the drink bright, and the bitters ensure balance.

Juniper & Tonic

Gin & tonics are a classic because the combo allows the botanicals of a great gin to ring through. By subbing juniper tea for gin, you still have juniper and botanicals on full display in this drink without adding any alcohol.

Grapefruit Spritz

This is a riff on our-low proof grapefruit wine spritz — just made to be nonalcoholic! Grapefruit is always refreshing in a spritz and an extra dry ginger ale keeps the drink bright. The bitters ensure balance.

