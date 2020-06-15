Skip the scramble: 3 creative egg dishes to start your day

Getting burnt out on boring, basic eggs for breakfast? Skip the same-old scramble, opt-out of an ordinary omelet and start making the most of the incredible egg. Chef, restaurateur and television personality Maneet Chauhan is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite savory — and sweet! — egg-filled breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make a flavorful garden frittata with veggies, a spiced omelet with spinach and a sweet apple-cinnamon omelet.

I love to make frittatas because they are a great way to incorporate vegetables into breakfast. They're also easily customizable and great for using up leftovers. The best part is that they are a healthy way to start the day that provide lasting energy through the whole morning.

This is unlike any omelet you've ever had before! The bold flavors of the spices, aromatics and fresh herbs make it incredibly flavorful and unique. It's a wonderful dish to serve for a brunch party but easy enough to make any day of the week.

Even though eggs are often used in sugary foods like cakes and cookies, it's uncommon to think of an egg as something other than savory. But the mild flavor of eggs makes them perfect for sweet preparations as well. Here, crisp apples, warm cinnamon, fragrant vanilla and brown sugar take this omelet in a sweeter direction for an unexpected but delicious breakfast.

If you like those excellent egg recipes, you should also try these: