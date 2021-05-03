IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 thoughtful last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can get on Amazon

This creamy brie and bacon pasta is the ultimate comfort food

This creamy, dreamy dish comes together in a flash.

Elizabeth Heiskell makes stuffed mushrooms, brie pasta

May 3, 202104:54
/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Caterer, chef and author Elizabeth Heiskell of The Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy and impressive entertaining recipes from her new cookbook "Come On Over!: Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion." She shows us how to make creamy brie pasta with bacon, sausage-and-pepper-stuffed mushrooms and three-ingredient chocolate pots de crème.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Brie Pasta
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Brie Pasta

Elizabeth Heiskell

I love this recipe because comes together in a flash. Your guests will be blown away every time you serve this creamy, rich pasta.

Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

Elizabeth Heiskell

Cream cheese and sausage is one of my family's favorite dips. This recipe takes it to a whole new level by stuffing it into bite-sized mushrooms. It's a portable pick-up guests will love.

Chocolate Pots de Crème
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Pots de Crème

Elizabeth Heiskell

Your guests will never know that their decadent delicious dessert only required three ingredients and minutes to make. This is a showstopper every single time!

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these:

Chicken Divan
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Chicken Divan

Elizabeth Heiskell
Grilled Peaches with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto
Elizabeth Heiskell
Get The Recipe

Grilled Peaches with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto

Elizabeth Heiskell
Elizabeth Heiskell