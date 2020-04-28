Craving Starbucks? Coffee chain shares 3 sweet drink recipes you can make at home

This month, many eateries have started to appease their customers’ cravings for foods they typically can't make at home by sharing special recipes.

Ikea released a recipe for a version of its Swedish meatballs and Chipotle even revealed how it makes its famous guacamole.

Now, Starbucks is jumping on the recipe-reveal bandwagon. Kind of.

Sadly, the chain hasn't released the official recipe behind classics like the Caramel Macchiato or even seasonal favorites (is it too early for Pumpkin Spice Lattes to come back?), but the chain did take to Instagram to share some quick tips for baristas-in-training on how make average coffee taste next-level delicious with a few easy add-ins.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Many of us start our day with coffee at home, so why not make it a little special? Here are a few ways to spice up your morning cup using pantry staples," the chain wrote, along with simple suggestions.

For a special brew, the chain suggests adding "a dash of cinnamon to your coffee grounds," trying honey instead of sugar as a sweetener or using ⁣condensed milk instead of creamer.

If those not-so-subtle extras aren't enough to whet your Starbucks whistle, the chain also shared recipes for three different beverages that are part of its at-home recipe box, which is an ongoing collection of recipes that's been added to over the years. You don't need Starbucks coffee grounds to make these drinks, but the chain obviously suggests them.

While none of these drinks are sold in stores, a rep for the brand told TODAY that they "are inspired by our customers’ favorite coffees and flavors."

As the weather heats up across the country, more people are starting to crave iced drinks. This latte is made with caramel-infused espresso, then topped with a drizzle of rich vanilla cream. Starbucks currently has an Iced Caramel Brulee latte on its menu, which sounds pretty similar to this drink.

Sweeten up your morning with honey and coconut. Starbucks

This is a sweet and slightly tropical take on a cup of drip coffee. It features honey and, to make it extra creamy, both coconut milk and dairy milk. Starbucks currently has an array of coconut milk-based hot drinks, such as the Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte, as well as the Almondmilk Honey Flat White, made with the chain's own almond milk. While those drinks are both nondairy, this drink is definitely a marriage of these two flavor profiles.

This spin on cold brew mixes coffee and homemade orange-cardamom syrup. While Starbucks has been offering cold brew coffee for years at most of its locations, this tonic-infused creation is a version of a specialty drink that's served at Starbucks' pricier Roastery locations.

Starbucks, which closed most of its store lobbies due to the coronavirus pandemic, is currently preparing to start reopening U.S. locations next month.