Craig Melvin is adamant about what belongs — and doesn't belong — in grits

Craig's gritty take on this breakfast debate has incited more passion than the three bears felt when they came home and discovered Goldilocks had chowed down on their porridge. Craig's comments led to scores of folks showing their support.

I’m gonna jump right in this South Carolina conversation. Let’s leave that sugar on the shelf. @craigmelvin listed all of the appropriate ingredients. — CarolinaPhilnFL (@PhilWeathers) April 6, 2022

You tell it sir! This is NOT CREAM OF WHEAT! You keep preaching that truth. Say it on the air tomorrow. I got your back! — Marc Williams (@greatONpurpose) April 5, 2022

Sugar is for oatmeal, never in the Grits. Signed born and raised in SC. Gotta go with @craigmelvin on this one. — Bruce Haynes (@BruceHaynesDC) April 6, 2022

Yeah I got time for this fight too 💪🏽 sugar in grits is a travesty and you should be reported to the Grit committee for this offense 😒😂😂😂😂 — The Queen K (@TheQueenK78) April 6, 2022

Oh agreed! No sugar. Butter, salt and pepper… the end. Maybe a little cheese for shrimp and grits. But nope… never sugar. Go bake a cake in that case. — Dr. Janet Johnson (@janetnews) April 5, 2022

If we've got you craving grits now, try some of these decidedly savory recipes we're sure Craig would approve of: