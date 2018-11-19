Get the latest from TODAY

By Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin

Sheinelle and Craig are in the TODAY kitchen making their favorite family recipes for Thanksgiving with their parents! Sheinelle and her father Darnell "The Judge" Jones' show us how to make his signature spicy collard greens, while Craig and his mother Betty Jo Melvin are cooking up her famous herbed dressing.

Sheinelle's Dad's Spicy Collard Greens

Darnell Jones

Fiery cayenne, spicy jalapenos and hot black pepper add serious spice to these tender, slow-cooked collard greens.

Craig's Mom's Thanksgiving Dressing

Betty Melvin

This dressing is positively bursting with savory flavor. Herbs, shredded turkey, sautéed veggies and chicken broth add an incredible amount of taste and texture to this easy-to-make dish.

