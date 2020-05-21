Craig Melvin's family dons costumes, creates at-home restaurant for his birthday

Anyone who has experienced a birthday during quarantine knows it can be difficult to feel celebratory during these difficult times.

But TODAY co-host Craig Melvin’s family found a way to make it feel special and like he was going out to eat!

His two kids, Delano and Sybil, as well as his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, donned the typical restaurant server attire and some hilarious fake mustaches to serve dinner at “Melvin’s” — much to Craig’s delight.

“Thx you for all the birthday love!” the newly-christened 41-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Got to spend another year with my favorite people aka the best chefs in town. Highly recommend ‘Melvin’s’ for a fine dining experience.”

His family also sent TODAY a special video message for Craig — his daughter even sang him “Happy Birthday” as his son did some silly dance moves.

“Happy birthday daddy,” the kids said together in unison.

“I love you more than anything in the world,” Delano chirped.

“Me too!” Sybil added.

Craig and his family are pretty big foodies already and regularly share their favorite recipes and go-to meals on TODAY. In March, he and Czarniak showed Delano and Sybil how to make personal mini pizzas with English muffins.

Craig is also a proud South Carolinian, so he knows a thing or two about comfort food! Last year, he broke down his top five favorite dishes and talked about what makes Southern cuisine so special.