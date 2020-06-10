Cracker Barrel is now serving wine, beer and mimosas at multiple locations

As Cracker Barrel restaurants across the country begin to reopen, you might notice some refreshing changes to the menu.

To help boost sales, Cracker Barrel has rolled out a limited assortment of beer and wine at 20 of its 664 locations. You can also enjoy a cold mimosa with your buttermilk pancakes. Two flavors — orange and strawberry — are being offered.

The family-friendly chain, which opened in 1969, first began testing alcoholic beverages at handful of Florida stores in January.

“The results of this test thus far have been overwhelmingly positive, and so we have decided to expand the test in different markets in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky," Janella Escobar, head of corporate communications at Cracker Barrel, told TODAY Food in a email.

Escobar added that the mimosas have been "quite popular."

During a phone call with investors on Tuesday, the company's CEO, Sandra B. Cochran, said that patrons can also look forward to an updated menu that includes chicken pot pie and fried pork chops.

Though Cochran expects profits to be “somewhat choppy” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she remains "optimistic" about Cracker Barrel's future.

Every Cracker Barrel is "implementing social distancing measures throughout the entire guest journey," Cochran said. To reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus and other germs, all employees must pass a health check prior to each shift. They are also required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves, at all times.

For those who are not ready for a dine-in experience just yet, Cracker Barrel will continue to offer services such as curbside pickup, third-party delivery and family meal baskets.