Celebrate 10 years of Steals and Deals with up to 77% off bestselling products!

Crêpes, 2 ways: Sweet and chocolaty & savory with bacon

This is typically the very first dish every French parent makes with their kids.
/ Source: TODAY
By Marie-Aude Rose

French chef Marie-Aude Rose is joining TODAY to share her favorite sweet and savory crêpe recipes. She shows us how to make classic crêpes with chocolate sauce and buckwheat crêpes with Camembert, apples and bacon.

Get The Recipe

Crêpes with Chocolate Sauce

Marie-Aude Rose

This recipe is delicious, light, easy and fast to make. Kids love it and can participate in the process. They can be turned into dinner as well (if adding cheese and ham or an egg with spinach), and it's good for breakfast, too. The batter keeps well in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. It is typically the very first dish every French parent makes with their kids and enjoys sharing with them.

Get The Recipe

Buckwheat Crêpes with Camembert, Apples and Bacon

Marie-Aude Rose

This recipe always reminds me of the French region Brittany, which is one of the loveliest places on Earth and where these were created, because buckwheat is commonly grown in that region. Being a mom who wants her kids to eat well and don't always have time to cook so much during the week, I find this to be an easy homemade meal.

If you like those French recipes, you should also try these:

Super-Luxe Croque Monsieur (French-style grilled cheese)
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Super-Luxe Croque Monsieur (French-style grilled cheese)

Grace Parisi
French-Style Omelet
Get The Recipe

French-Style Omelet

Eric Ripert
Marie-Aude Rose