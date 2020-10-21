Crêpes, 2 ways: Sweet and chocolaty & savory with bacon

French chef Marie-Aude Rose is joining TODAY to share her favorite sweet and savory crêpe recipes. She shows us how to make classic crêpes with chocolate sauce and buckwheat crêpes with Camembert, apples and bacon.

This recipe is delicious, light, easy and fast to make. Kids love it and can participate in the process. They can be turned into dinner as well (if adding cheese and ham or an egg with spinach), and it's good for breakfast, too. The batter keeps well in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. It is typically the very first dish every French parent makes with their kids and enjoys sharing with them.

This recipe always reminds me of the French region Brittany, which is one of the loveliest places on Earth and where these were created, because buckwheat is commonly grown in that region. Being a mom who wants her kids to eat well and don't always have time to cook so much during the week, I find this to be an easy homemade meal.

If you like those French recipes, you should also try these: