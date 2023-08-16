Forget lobster rolls: Lobster belongs in grilled cheese and tacos

Restaurateurs and food truck entrepreneurs Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac of Cousins Maine Lobster are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to upgrade classic comfort foods with fresh Maine lobster. They show us how to make a melty lobster grilled cheese sandwich and warm, buttery lobster tacos.

This is a fun shake-up on traditional lobster cuisine. Fresh, bright Mexican-inspired flavors pair perfectly with the natural sweetness of lobster. It's an unexpected and exciting dish that is tailor-made for summer.

This sandwich is our childhood in a bite: simple and indulgent. It is a great way to introduce people to lobster — through a familiar and timeless recipe.

If you like those sensational seafood recipes, you should also try these: