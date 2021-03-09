Courteney Cox channels chef Monica with her easy roast halibut recipe

Courteney Cox is making Monica Gellar proud.

Cox, who played the ultra-competitive chef for 10 seasons on “Friends,” has shared a tutorial for how to make an easy, one-pan roasted halibut with cherry tomatoes.

“If you hate fish as much as I do… you’ll love this recipe,” Cox, 56, captioned her Instagram video. To make things as easy as possible, the actor, 56, typed out the exact recipe so fans can follow along.

In the clip, Cox goes slightly off-book, adding additional garlic, red wine vinegar and olive oil because she loves those flavors.

While slicing a large shallot, Cox admits her knife skills could use some work.

“Even though I played Monica, a chef on ‘Friends,' for so many years, I never learned how to chop and could easily cut one of my fingers off at any minute,” she reveals.

At one point, Cox also hilariously uses a cheese grater to zest a lemon before switching over to the right tool.

Though Cox’s recipe states to cook the skinless fillets for 10 to 12 minutes, she chooses to bake hers for 12 minutes, “because it’s a thick fish.”

The aioli dipping sauce is optional. Cox uses half full-fat mayonnaise and half light mayonnaise in her version, which she jokes is “really low-brow.”

"I am from the South. We love mayonnaise and ranch on everything," she explains.

Cox was quickly inundated with comments from pals including fellow “Friends” alum Jennifer Aniston.

“Could you BE any cuter???” Aniston wrote.

Added “Queer Eye” star Tan France, “Yum! Next time, when it’s not my night to cook, please make this for us.”

Here’s the full recipe for Cox’s baked halibut with roasted cherries tomatoes:

Ingredients

Large container cherry tomatoes

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 large shallot, sliced

3 skinless halibut fillets

Mint, basil and zest of 1 lemon, for garnish

Directions

Half the cherry tomatoes and place them in a pan. Add garlic, red wine vinegar, honey, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper and shallot. Mix thoroughly. Bake for 15 minutes at 400 F.

While tomato blend is cooking, drizzle halibut fillets with olive oil, salt and pepper. Top halibut with tomatoes and cook for 10 to 12 minutes at 400 F. Once the fish is cooked through, garnish with a handful of mint, basil and lemon zest.

Aioli (optional)