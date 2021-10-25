Couple who met at Subway return to chain for epic wedding photo shoot

Their relationship was sparked over two sub sandwiches — so perhaps it's no wonder that their beloved fast-food chain played a part in their wedding day, too.

Zack Williams and Julie Bushart returned to the Subway restaurant where they met nearly four years ago last Friday for a one-of-a-kind wedding photo shoot.

With Williams in his tuxedo and Bushart in her white gown, they danced and posed and bit into foot-long subs in front of the unmistakable yellow and white sign outside of the Subway in Livonia, Michigan, before heading to their wedding reception at a nearby golf course.

The couple got engaged over Labor Day weekend in 2020. Courtesy Julie Bushart

The couple told TODAY Food they were fans of the chain long before they met.

"Even before I met Zack, I would go out to lunch at work with my girlfriends and we would always go to Subway," Bushart said. "Quite literally, I'm obsessed with Subway."

They crossed paths for the first time one day in December 2017 when they were both having lunch at the Subway in Livonia.