Hole-y matrimony: Couple weds as Dunkin' drive-thru where they met

After two years of working at Dunkin', Sugar Good, 49, met the love of her live at the drive-thru window — and she married him there, too.

In 2017, John Thompson, 45, pulled up to the drive-thru at the Dunkin' in Edmond, Oklahoma, which he'd frequented for three years. But this time was different. The general manager, a woman whose name he didn't know, handed him his order. Over the next several months, Thompson fell for her a little more each time he ordered.

This Dunkin' general manager found love at her store's drive-thru. Courtesy Jillian Gallagher and Emma Burke

It wasn't until September 2018 that Thompson, a former marine, worked up the courage to give the store's manager his number. But on the day he planned to, Good beat him to it, a Dunkin' spokesperson (who spoke on behalf of the newlyweds) told TODAY Food. When Thompson pulled up to the window, Good handed him his usual, along with her sprinkle-covered business card, which had her cell phone number at the bottom.

The Dunkin' love story was showcased on the restaurant's menu. Courtesy Jillian Gallagher and Emma Burke

When he finally discovered her name, it was sweeter than he ever could have imagined: Sugar Good. Thompson called his future wife that night and they went on their first date Sept. 23, 2018.

In April of this year, Thompson brought Good to work early one morning at 3 a.m. Right before she stepped out of the car, he popped the question. And what better way to enter into marriage than at the very window where they first met?

Sugar Good and John Thompson wed this month in the very place they first met: the Dunkin' drive-thru. Courtesy Jillian Gallagher and Emma Burke

And on Oct. 13, the couple tied the knot at the same drive-thru window during a regular day, with a line of cars behind them, quickly running through their vows. The menu was decorated with a sign detailing their love story and surrounded by balloon arches in Dunkin's iconic colors: orange, pink and white. To honor the duo, Dunkin' also provided plenty of free wedding treats and a doughnut tower made of their favorite flavors: maple and glazed.

What wedding at Dunkin' wouldn't be complete with doughnuts? Courtesy Jillian Gallagher and Emma Burke

"I am so thankful for everything Dunkin’ has given me — from my job to lifelong friends, and now, my husband," Good said in a statement provided to TODAY. "When John and I were planning our big day, we decided there was no better place to say 'I do' than right where we met. This Dunkin' drive-thru has brought me one of my biggest blessings, and we’re so glad we were able to celebrate such a special occasion here with our Dunkin' family!"

After the wedding, the happy couple took off to Eureka, Arkansas with family to complete their vows in nature on none other than Good's birthday.

"God blessed me with an amazing husband for my birthday," she shared on Facebook.

If that's not love, we doughnut know what is. (Sorry. Had to.)