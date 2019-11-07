Sign up for our newsletter

Skittles has been encouraging fans to “taste the rainbow” for decades, but according to a recent survey, many people aren't so keen on eating every color of the candy.

While the survey, which had thousands of respondents, touched on everything from how people eat Skittles (by the handful versus one at a time) and specific consumption techniques (apparently 23% of those surveyed claim they suck on Skittles first before chewing them), one of the biggest questions answered was which flavor is the most popular.

The answer probably won't shock many.

“Whether it’s conscious or sub-conscious, chances are you have a preferred way to enjoy Skittles,” Rebecca Duke, the brand's manager, said in a statement.

The survey revealed that strawberry (red) is America's favorite Skittles flavor (33% of respondents chose this flavor). Yellow, however, ranked dead last with only 6% of respondents marking this color as their favorite.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot of feelings about the results.

Boo!! The yellow are my fave😊 — Andrea Fries (@tjf0205) November 7, 2019

Eat 'em by color, save the best for last...Orange — TL Lindy (@LindyFourSix) November 7, 2019

Yellow skittles taste like dish soap — Jordan LeBron (@jawdennnxo) October 30, 2019

The green skittles the best — Danielle (@____Meka) November 7, 2019

Aside from respondents' favorite (and least favorite) flavors to eat, the survey also touched on how preferences for different Skittles' flavors may reflect something about people's personalities.

For example, those who enjoy the red flavor tend to be hopeless romantics, while those who like purple tend to be introverts.

Who knew candy could be so deep?