Beware the wrath of Americans who are denied their summer hot dogs.

Case in point: Costco is removing the popular Polish hot dog from its food court menu and the internet is absolutely furious.

Though the move is being made by Costco to bring in healthier snack options, the outpouring of anger at Costco's hot dog decision has been pretty vicious and many comments on Twitter are filled with expletives.

It's not like Costco is going to stop serving hot dogs all together, though. Its all-beef frankfurter is staying on the menu and will still be offered with a soda for only $1.50.

Many stores in California and the Northwest have already phased out the Polish hot dog. A representative for Costco declined to comment to TODAY Food's inquiries about the changes, so we made some calls around the country to find out the status of the Polish hot dog. Some stores, like the Costco in Middleton, Wisconsin, never served the Polish hot dog, as brats are still the tubed meat of choice. And in Minneapolis, the Polish hot dog was removed from the menu three years ago.

But now the anger is real.

My entire childhood is eating a polish hot dog after shopping at Costco. And not to mention y'all took off the berry sundae and added an aÃ§ai bowl. You also took off the chocolate ice cream and only have vanilla and this vanilla aÃ§ai swirl. Genuinely mad. #SaveThePolishDog — Olivia (@mylifeasliv11) July 8, 2018

My mom and 3 kids are furious about the polish dog. Yâall will have 2 less membership renewals this year and Sams club will gain 2! @Costco #SaveThePolishDog — Katie Spann (@VKSpann) July 10, 2018

Are you guys out of your minds??? I eat two of those twice a week for the as long as I can remember. Your pizza is okay and NEVER eat anything else... You can the P-Dog and you loose me forever #SaveThePolishDog — John (@johnnewedisonaz) July 10, 2018

#SaveThePolishDog @Costco what in the world are you doing? Why would you even consider letting the dog out? — B Warne (@bpwarne) July 10, 2018

@Costco #savethepolishdog



You are ruining my life. I donât want to buy polish dogs in bulk I want to buy one as I walk out the door. Why are you doing this. — Matt (@Matt53591839) July 7, 2018

While some are lashing out at Costco in fury, others are just plain sad that the Polish hot dog is going away. One person said they felt the loss was "worse than a heartbreak."

COSTCO NO LONGER SELLS THE POLISH DOG — Jonny Le (@jonphu15) June 30, 2018

Finding out that Costco is removing the polish dog off the menu https://t.co/4W1HGaHqcX — Cassandra Parra (@Casa_parra) July 9, 2018

To add fuel to the fire, a Coscto executive confirmed that the Polish dog is being discontinued to make way for new healthier items like an acai bowl and a meatless salad, according to the Seattle Times.

Let's just say, the response to the new options has not been welcoming.

Hey @Costco, any way we could skip the acai bowls or whatever super food garbage you're adding and keep the polish dog? If you have to replace something get rid of those nasty chicken bake things. #SaveThePolishDog — Jeremy (@AttackTH67) July 9, 2018

#Costco we need to talk about hwy an Acai Bowl sounds horrible.....this might be the worst idea ever......#SaveThePolishDog — Motivation to inspire. (@LivetoMotivateX) July 9, 2018

Now, people are threatening not to eat at the food court.

What the hell @Costco? I guess I'm no longer eating at their foodcourt. #SaveThePolishDog — Warren Graff (@warrengraff) July 9, 2018

One person even started an online petition to save the Polish hot dog, and wrote, "I, myself am appalled that the Polish dog is soon to be gone... taking [it] off the menu leaves a void that can not be replaced."

So far, over 1,600 people have signed it.