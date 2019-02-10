Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 10, 2019, 5:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Now this is a cheesy wedding idea we can get behind!

Costco is selling an artisan wedding cake made entirely of gourmet cheese.

For $439, this five-tier 24-pound “cake” from Sid Wainer & Son can serve 105 to 150 guests at your wedding, and it includes Red Leicester, Danish Blue, Murcia al Vino, Tuscan Sheep’s Cheese and Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie, according to the description.

When you are ready to assemble, just unwrap the cheese and start stacking with the largest wheel on the bottom and end with the smallest on top to create the "cake." costco.com

The best part is it only takes two to three days to get to you after you order it. Considering most traditional wedding cakes need to be ordered months in advance, that’s a quick turnaround.

Of course, you’ll have to do the assembling and decorating yourself (the flowers pictured don’t actually come with the cheese). The product description simply suggests to use “flowers, ribbons, or edible garnishes tailored to your own color scheme for an unforgettable addition to your next dining event.”

Needless to say, the unusual wedding cake is getting lots of buzz on social media. Many cheese fans are excited about the possibility of serving this to their future wedding guests.

One user commented, “Costco sells a cheese wedding cake now and if I don’t get that at my wedding I’m not getting married.”

Another said, “Costco is selling a 5-tier wedding cake made of cheese and well..... I hope everyone likes cheese and is in for a big surprise at the wedding.”

The idea of alternative wedding cakes is nothing new. Some brides and grooms have been breaking from tradition and going with out-of-the-box cake ideas including pizza, doughnuts and pies.

The cheese cake (not to be confused with cheesecake, of course) could be the next big wedding trend—and we’re all for that!