As millions of people rush to stock up on goods amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Costco is starting to take hoarding seriously.

Signs seen at various Costco locations have indicated that many stores will not be accepting returns for high-demand items like toilet paper, bottled water and sanitizing wipes, which have all recently flown off store shelves cross the country.

Instagram accounts that keep track of developments at Costco, but are not affiliated with the company, have recently posted photos of signs at different locations listing items that will not be accepted as returns.

"So happy Costco is making this move!" the CostcoInsider account wrote.

"Good! Hoarders are stuck with it,'' one commenter replied.

The items listed are toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice and Lysol.

It's unclear whether this a now company-wide policy, or one that has only been instituted by individual locations.

A representative from Costco was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Empty shelves have been seen at major retailers and grocery stores across the country following a wave of panic buying as more states institute stricter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Major grocery chains like Kroger and Walmart have limited their hours to deal with the high demand.

However, shoppers appear to be pleased with this move by Costco to deny returns for those items.

"Absolutely agree!" one commenter wrote. "The hoarding of these items was way out of control!!"

It's also the latest change to Costco brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The Instagram account @CostcoDeals, which shares information about in-store discounts and new products, shared earlier this month that stores would no longer be offering Costco's signature free food samples "until further notice."