By Erica Chayes Wida

There are two ways to look at Costco's monstrously large bucket of Nutella.

You could be angry that every healthy-eating resolution you just made is now completely out the window. Or, you could thank Costco for finding the loophole to said resolved regimen since just lifting this giant tub of creamy hazelnut spread will likely burn off any calories consumed ... right?!

Costco's latest jar of Nutella is perfect for any chocolate, hazelnut super fan. Alamy Stock Photo

This gargantuan tub of chocolate-hazelnut heaven clocks in at 6.6 pounds. That's nearly 14 jars worth of a regular 7.7-ounce jar of Nutella, which costs $2.60 at stores like Target.

If someone were to stock up on only the small jars, they'd have to pay $36.40 to reach their nearly 7-pound goal. But this tub, in typical Costco fashion, only costs $22.

This is almost as exciting as sitting inside a cafe completely devoted to Nutella.

Many people are, understandably, pretty excited about the new offering:

So, now that this beautiful tub exists, what does one do with it? For families with kids who eat it for breakfast daily, it's a no brainer. But there are also a ton of delicious ways to use the chocolate spread — besides just eating it plain with a spoon, of course.

From Nutella brownies to Nutella Banana Breakfast Sushi, there are plenty of delightful ways to consume this sweet Italian spread.

Looking to convert any Nutella haters? With a tub this size, Nutella parties can become a regular thing.

Just don't invite Chrissy Teigen ... the model-turned-cookbook author has previously publicly denounced the stuff.

Of course, you don't need to commit to several years' worth of the spread if you're not having a party for chocolate-hazelnut lovers soon.

