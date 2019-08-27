Beer commercials aren't traditionally known for their realistic portrayal of everyday life, but a new Coors Light ad is being praised — and raising eyebrows — for its shockingly normal depiction of women.

The 30-second spot follows one woman's end-of-the-day routine, presumably showing what happens as she gets home from a long day at work. After unlocking her front door, the woman abandons her heavy bag, slips out of her high heels and opens up her fridge.

It's filled with plenty of healthy options like salad and apples, but the woman goes right for a can of Coors Light.

Immediately after cracking open the can, she slips off her bra through her sleeves and plops down on the couch. She tosses her bra aside and breathes a sigh of relief before settling in with an ice cold beer.

As the ad comes to a close, the following copy appears on the screen: "The Official Beer of Being Done Wearing a Bra."

The idea of ditching the often restrictive piece of clothing is hitting close to home with many women who have viewed the spot.

In the past, beer ads from plenty of companies have been criticized for sexualizing women or excluding them from the conversation entirely. This one is receiving kudos for focusing "on women instead of objectifying them," and just simply being very, very relatable.

When a beer company focuses on women instead of objectifying them 👏👏 https://t.co/3Bi7E7LNsu — clarissa (@HotMessFo) August 24, 2019

Many women chimed in to put their full support behind the ad.

It’s something that as a woman is super relatable. I work in beer and it’s an incredible culture and it’s cool to see our industry trying to be more inclusive as a whole. It’s a nice contrast to the bro culture I’ve witnessed in the past. I’ll go check out the thread ☺️ — Jess the Mess (@JessicaLevkoff) August 1, 2019

Even non-beer lovers couldn't help but appreciate the messaging.

I am so in love with this commercial and I can so relate, although I only do the bra thing but my Husband drinks the Coors Light when he gets home lol #MadeToChill — Cathy Bradford (@CathBrad) August 12, 2019

Still, some critics suggested that even despite the main protagonist, the ad was still aimed at men.

This is an awful ad. I was cringing the whole time. This wasn't an ad made for women, it was still an ad made for men. Seeing a women take her bra off in an ad is not what I want to see. Have more class. — K (@dreamydaisies) August 21, 2019

And some took offense to the fact that a light beer was being advertised to women in particular.

But it's it a"light" better because we're women?? I never drink light beer and I love being a girlie girl. I like the commercial, just not the fact that it's a light beer. — Անի (@anidoll) August 2, 2019

That's why when I get home I take off my bra, slip into my apartment clothes & make a martini. 😏 — Kaysey17 (@kaysey17) August 23, 2019

The ad has generated a larger conversation on social media about the beer industry's historical objectification women. But on YouTube, comments on the ad have since been disabled. According to a Coors Light representative, many comments were inappropriate and "distracted" from the overall intention of the ad.

Regardless of the feedback from both sides of the aisle, the video definitely marks a new ad aesthetic for the brand. Coors Light ads are usually filled with images of rugged mountains, snow and wildlife. But the brand's latest campaign, aptly called "Made to Chill," showcases a more everyday appeal. The campaign also features a different ad where a man indulges in a sensational “shower beer" — yes, that's the act of drinking a beer while showering.

“When we developed this campaign, we made a conscious decision to focus on real moments — things our consumers were actually doing," Coors Light senior marketing manager Chelsea Parker told TODAY. "Taking your bra off at the end of a long day is one of those moments that really resonated. By choosing to feature occasions that feel surprising for beer advertising, we’re hoping to forge more authentic connections with our drinkers."

In a world of beer ads that range from unrealistic to totally outrageous, this one is being applauded for being more refreshing than the drink itself.