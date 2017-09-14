Cookie butter fanatics can't wait for Oreo's new limited-edition flavor

share tweet pin email

Fall is just around the corner and Oreo's latest release is definitely getting us into the cozy, sweater weather season.

If you love creamy, cinnamon-spiked cookie butter, then Cookie Butter Oreos will certainly hit the spot. The brand new release will be available in stores nationwide beginning Monday.

Oreo purists may miss the crunchy chocolate cookie exterior since these limited-edition cookies are graham-flavored with a cookie butter-flavored crème filling.

Cookie butter's popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years, no doubt due in large part to Trader Joe's cult-favorite Speculoos Cookie Butter, which is so popular some stores have experienced a shortage.

Most recently, even Olive Garden is getting in on the action with the release of their very own Cookie Butter Cake — a decadent dessert featuring layers of light vanilla cake, creamy cookie butter-flavored frosting, cookie crumbles and a warm caramel drizzle.

Twitter is already excited, of course.

Parked at the gym and hear on the radio that the world is about to get Cookie Butter Oreos. — Julia Coreil (@julia_coreil) September 14, 2017

Cookie butter #oreos are gonna be a thing??? Guess that means my #atkins will not be a thing. #whyyyy #icanjustpretenditisnottrue ð¤¦âï¸ — Kristina Hansen (@missuptowngirl) September 13, 2017

wow oreos in cookie butter...what a concept ð¤¤ — mesmerized (@kmez_xO) September 6, 2017

For those who need a little variety in their Oreo life, there are plenty of exciting flavors to try. In the last few months, we've seen Peanut Butter & Jelly, Apple Pie, Jelly Donut, and even a Mocha variety, a partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts for true coffee lovers.