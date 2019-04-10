Get the latest from TODAY

By Tracy Morgan

Comedian Tracy Morgan is joining the TODAY team to share a few of his favorite recipes from his cookbook "The Last O.G. Cookbook: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills." He shows us how to make classic chicken and waffles, a delicious dessert loaf, spicy mango slaw and sweet peach cobbler.

Dessert Loaf
Nicole Taylor

It's like a giant candy-bar cookie, with both sweet and savory elements to keep your taste buds popping. You can slice it into individual cookies or kick it wild style and just break off bits with your hands.

Peach Cobbler

I love this recipe because it's delicious and easy to make. And, since there's no bottom crust, you don't have to worry about any of the pastry getting soggy.

Chicken and Waffles
Nicole Taylor

The chicken is perfectly crispy and the waffles are impossibly fluffy. The marmalade topping on has a touch of bitterness that keeps it from being too cloyingly sweet.

Sweet and Spicy Mango Slaw
Nicole Taylor

Mango adds an unexpected fruity flavor and sweetness to this spicy and crunchy slaw. It's also totally vegan but still is hearty and satisfying.

Tracy Morgan