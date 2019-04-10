Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 10, 2019, 12:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Tracy Morgan

Comedian Tracy Morgan is joining the TODAY team to share a few of his favorite recipes from his cookbook "The Last O.G. Cookbook: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills." He shows us how to make classic chicken and waffles, a delicious dessert loaf, spicy mango slaw and sweet peach cobbler.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

It's like a giant candy-bar cookie, with both sweet and savory elements to keep your taste buds popping. You can slice it into individual cookies or kick it wild style and just break off bits with your hands.

I love this recipe because it's delicious and easy to make. And, since there's no bottom crust, you don't have to worry about any of the pastry getting soggy.

The chicken is perfectly crispy and the waffles are impossibly fluffy. The marmalade topping on has a touch of bitterness that keeps it from being too cloyingly sweet.

Mango adds an unexpected fruity flavor and sweetness to this spicy and crunchy slaw. It's also totally vegan but still is hearty and satisfying.

