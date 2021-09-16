Cook up steak quesadillas and red rice for Mexican Independence Day

Internationally renowned chef and best-selling cookbook author Alfredo Oropeza, cooking expert on Telemundo's "Hoy Dia," is joining TODAY celebrate Mexican Independence Day, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. He shows us how to make comforting Mexican red rice and savory steak quesadillas.

I love this recipe because it reminds me of my grandmother. She used to cook me a tampiqueña with her unique Mexican red rice (arroz rojo) or tomato pasta (fideo seco) when I was a little kid. Now that I recently moved to Miami, I cook this same dish for my two sons, and they absolutely love it!

Back in my country, Mexican rice is the kind of recipe that you can call comfort food. This is what I want to cook and eat whenever I'm feeling homesick. As a kid, I used to avoid eating the peas in this dish, but now I love them.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these: