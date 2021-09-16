IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Shop All Day': 22 finds starting at $10 that will give you all of the 'Fall Feels'

Cook up steak quesadillas and red rice for Mexican Independence Day

"This is what I want to cook and eat whenever I'm feeling homesick," says chef Alfredo Oropeza.

Make steak quesadillas and red rice for Mexican Independence Day

Sept. 16, 202104:46
/ Source: TODAY
By Alfredo Oropeza

Internationally renowned chef and best-selling cookbook author Alfredo Oropeza, cooking expert on Telemundo's "Hoy Dia," is joining TODAY celebrate Mexican Independence Day, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. He shows us how to make comforting Mexican red rice and savory steak quesadillas.

Tampiqueña Quesadilla
Telemundo
Get The Recipe

Tampiqueña Quesadilla

Alfredo Oropeza

I love this recipe because it reminds me of my grandmother. She used to cook me a tampiqueña with her unique Mexican red rice (arroz rojo) or tomato pasta (fideo seco) when I was a little kid. Now that I recently moved to Miami, I cook this same dish for my two sons, and they absolutely love it!

Mexican Red Rice
Telemundo
Get The Recipe

Mexican Red Rice

Alfredo Oropeza

Back in my country, Mexican rice is the kind of recipe that you can call comfort food. This is what I want to cook and eat whenever I'm feeling homesick. As a kid, I used to avoid eating the peas in this dish, but now I love them.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Chile-Mango Guacamole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chile-Mango Guacamole

Marcela Valladolid
Sopa Seca
Betty Cortina-Weiss
Get The Recipe

Sopa Seca

Iliana de la Vega
Alfredo Oropeza