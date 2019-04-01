Get the latest from TODAY

By Evette Rios

It's amazing how many different dishes can be made with chickpeas. We're talking salads, sandwiches, pasta, soups and even desserts. These protein-rich, high-fiber legumes are a staple in cuisines all across the globe, from the Mediterranean to the Middle East and beyond.

Cooking and lifestyle expert Evette Rios is stopping by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share a few of her favorite chickpea-filled recipes that can be made ahead and enjoyed all week. She shows us how to make meatless veggie burgers with a spicy sauce, a flavorful salad with fresh herbs and an easy avocado toast with homemade hummus.

Chickpea Burgers with Creamy Sriracha Sauce

Burgers are an outdoor entertaining staple, but this flavorful, meatless version will make beef seem a little boring. These patties can be made ahead and frozen, which is perfect for quick, convenient cookout prep.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

Bean salads are a great thing to have in the fridge whenever you get hungry. They are packed with protein and they have tons of fiber to keep you fuller longer.

Golden Hummus Avocado Toast

My Lebanese friend laughed at me when I asked her what the best store-bought hummus was. Once I learned how easy it is to make your own hummus, I never bought it again.

Evette Rios