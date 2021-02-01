IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch on TODAY All Day: Changemakers: Our special about Black people creating and contributing to their community in different ways

Cook up 1 big pot of beans to make 2 fresh and filling dinners

There's never bean more possibilities for dinner.

Make Melissa Clark's garlicky beans and veggie tacos

Feb. 1, 202103:20
/ Source: TODAY
By Melissa Clark

Beans are one nature's greatest overachievers. Not only are they featured in almost every cuisine on the planet, they are also an excellent source of plant-based protein, packed with nutrients and they're just downright delicious. The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is joining TODAY to share one of her favorite recipes that can be made with just about any kind of dried bean. She shows us how to make herby beans with garlic and uses the leftovers to make vegetarian tacos.

Garlicky Herby Beans with Olive Oil and Parmesan
Melissa Clark
Get The Recipe

Garlicky Herby Beans with Olive Oil and Parmesan

Melissa Clark

There are few things more comforting than a big pot of beans simmering on the stove. This recipe is perfectly adaptable — you can use any beans you've got. It's an ideal pantry recipe. Serve this with crusty bread and a big salad.

Bean and Avocado Tacos with Quick Pickled Jalapeños
Melissa Clark
Get The Recipe

Bean and Avocado Tacos with Quick Pickled Jalapeños

Melissa Clark

Who doesn't love tacos? These are meatless yet satisfying, and a definite family crowd-pleaser because everyone can top them to their tastes. My tween daughter especially loves avocados — she'll pile on as many avocado slices as beans. I adore the pickled onions and jalapeños, which add heat and color. With tacos, anything goes.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

Samah Dada
Chana Masala (Garbanzo Curry)
Maneet Chauhan
Get The Recipe

Chana Masala (Garbanzo Curry)

Maneet Chauhan
Melissa Clark