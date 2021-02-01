Cook up 1 big pot of beans to make 2 fresh and filling dinners

Beans are one nature's greatest overachievers. Not only are they featured in almost every cuisine on the planet, they are also an excellent source of plant-based protein, packed with nutrients and they're just downright delicious. The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is joining TODAY to share one of her favorite recipes that can be made with just about any kind of dried bean. She shows us how to make herby beans with garlic and uses the leftovers to make vegetarian tacos.

There are few things more comforting than a big pot of beans simmering on the stove. This recipe is perfectly adaptable — you can use any beans you've got. It's an ideal pantry recipe. Serve this with crusty bread and a big salad.

Who doesn't love tacos? These are meatless yet satisfying, and a definite family crowd-pleaser because everyone can top them to their tastes. My tween daughter especially loves avocados — she'll pile on as many avocado slices as beans. I adore the pickled onions and jalapeños, which add heat and color. With tacos, anything goes.

