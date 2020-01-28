A billboard and signage at a pizza shop in Ohio that were meant to be funny have been removed after the shop owner received a wave of backlash on social media.

The large billboard read, “Fat people are harder to kidnap.” The slogan was being used as an advertisement for the Barberton location of East of Chicago Pizza, a chain of franchises with restaurants across the Midwest and East Coast.

The slogan was also used on the sign in front of the business and other marketing materials.

East of Chicago Pizza/Facebook

“When I was a kid, people used to say fat people are harder to kidnap. It was something we said to each other growing up. It was just funny to us,” owner Jeremy Clemetson told TODAY Food. Clemetson is known for using humor to market his business. Past shop slogans have included, “Legalize Marinara,” “You will never have abs so order pizza,” and “Free box with every pizza.” But his latest message seems to have gone too far for two main reasons.

While the billboard was only put up Friday, the slogan has been on the store’s marquee sign for several weeks where, according to Clemenston, it received nothing but positive responses. One customer even reportedly raved that there was “finally a sign for us fat people.”