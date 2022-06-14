IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Snackable Bakes' for summer: Rainbow sprinkle cake and orange cream pie

Jessie Shehan is the self-proclaimed queen of easy-peasy sweets.
By Jessie Sheehan

Author and avid baker Jessie Sheehan is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite sweet and easy dessert recipes from her cookbook, "Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats." She shows us how to make festive rainbow sprinkle cake and orange cream pie with a salty pretzel crust.

No-Bake Orange Cream Pie with Pretzel Crust
Jessie Sheehan

I loved the idea of a creamy, orange pie filling, reminiscent of a Good Humor Creamiscle bar, with a salty crust made from pretzels, but I wasn't sure what to expect when developing this recipe. I'm pleased to say it's all that and then some! Sweet, citrusy, creamy with a good dose of salty crunch from the crust — it's the best easy-peasy pie for summer. And because "extra" is my middle name, this pie must be served with whipped cream.

Easy Rainbow Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze
Nico Schinco
Jessie Sheehan

I am the self-proclaimed queen of easy-peasy sweets, and nothing is easier than this cake. Known as a "wacky cake," due to the fact that it calls for no eggs and no dairy (wacky, I know), the cake is also vegan (save for the cream cheese glaze I top it with), tender, moist and, due to the rainbow sprinkles, super fun. I love topping it with a the above-mentioned glaze that's like a soft frosting, but my book also has a vegan chocolate almond glaze, if you're after a cake that is vegan top to bottom.

Jessie Sheehan