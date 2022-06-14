'Snackable Bakes' for summer: Rainbow sprinkle cake and orange cream pie

Author and avid baker Jessie Sheehan is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite sweet and easy dessert recipes from her cookbook, "Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats." She shows us how to make festive rainbow sprinkle cake and orange cream pie with a salty pretzel crust.

I loved the idea of a creamy, orange pie filling, reminiscent of a Good Humor Creamiscle bar, with a salty crust made from pretzels, but I wasn't sure what to expect when developing this recipe. I'm pleased to say it's all that and then some! Sweet, citrusy, creamy with a good dose of salty crunch from the crust — it's the best easy-peasy pie for summer. And because "extra" is my middle name, this pie must be served with whipped cream.

I am the self-proclaimed queen of easy-peasy sweets, and nothing is easier than this cake. Known as a "wacky cake," due to the fact that it calls for no eggs and no dairy (wacky, I know), the cake is also vegan (save for the cream cheese glaze I top it with), tender, moist and, due to the rainbow sprinkles, super fun. I love topping it with a the above-mentioned glaze that's like a soft frosting, but my book also has a vegan chocolate almond glaze, if you're after a cake that is vegan top to bottom.

