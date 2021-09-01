Golfer Collin Morikawa won't back down from his unusual cereal habit

Golfer Collin Morikawa is used to being in the spotlight, but the 24-year-old is making headlines for something pretty unexpected this week: his bizarre cereal-eating habits.

In a video that's quickly gone viral, Morikawa can be seen snacking on some cereal while he's practicing his swing. At the beginning of the short clip, Morikawa pulls out a collapsible bowl and you think he's about to pour some cereal in, but he reaches for the milk instead.

The golf star pours the milk in first, then adds some cereal and takes a bite. Next, he returns to practice for a bit but comes back for some more cereal and grabs a straw to drink up the remaining milk once he's done.

"Ahh, it's so good," he proclaims.

Instagram users were pretty taken aback by the clip, and many of them had to do a double take to fully understand what they just saw.

"Did he pour the milk first before the cereal….. no no NO," one social media user wrote. Another commented, "Milk first… what is this sorcery?"

The overwhelming majority of commenters seemed confused by the golfer's unconventional habit, but a few were intrigued.

"What exactly are we looking at here and how can I get some?" one wrote.

On Wednesday, Morikawa spoke with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico and TODAY about this weekend's Tour Championship, aka the finale to the FedExCup playoffs. During their chat, the TODAY anchors couldn't help but ask the golfer about his unexpected approach to eating cereal.

"I'm so glad you brought this up. This (was) a huge issue in college rooming with one of my teammates. It's just what I do. My parents never did it. I don't know who I picked it up from," he explained.

Morikawa admitted that his cereal-eating approach might seem a bit backwards, but he encouraged people to give it a try.

"If you really hate it, I get it. Send me some hate. But I'm never going to change," he said with a smile on his face.

Morikawa, who recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics, said his cereal of choice is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and if you watch his viral video closely you can see several branded golf club headcovers with Cinnamon Toast Crunch emoji on them.

According to a recent article on PGATour.com, the headcovers are specially designed to protect clubs while also holding cereal and other breakfast accessories (like spoons and straws).

During the interview with Morikawa on TODAY, Tirico listed one benefit to adding milk to your cereal bowl first.

"It stays crunchy when you put the milk in first," he said.

"I like a lot of the milk in the bowl. I know how much cereal I'm going to put (in). You pour enough in, stack them to the top, you're good," Morikawa explained.

At this point, Dylan Dreyer gave the golfer some credit for putting so much thought into his technique.

"You've got it down to a science," she said.

Craig Melvin, on the other hand, still wasn't sold and had some fun joking with Morikawa.

"He seemed perfect in every way and now we discover he's a sociopath," he said.

