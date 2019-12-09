Save up to 88% on Jack Spade and Adidas sunglasses with this exclusive Shop TODAY Deal of the Day!

Classic rib roast get an Italian twist for the holidays

It's amazing what some classic Italian seasonings can do.

Make rib roast Italian style, creamed escarole for the holidays

Dec. 9, 201904:36

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Mario Carbone

Chef Mario Carbone is joining the TODAY Food team to give traditional holiday recipes a distinctively Italian twist. He shows us how to make rib roast pizzaiola with oregano and creamed escarole with three melty cheeses.

Rib Roast Pizzaiola
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Rib Roast Pizzaiola

Mario Carbone

In my house, even the traditional holiday meals get an Italian twist. Here, the classic rib roast gets coated with Italian seasonings like tomato, oregano, onion and garlic.

Creamed Escarole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Creamed Escarole

Mario Carbone

I love this recipe because it takes the basics of creamed spinach and upgrades it in pretty much every way. Escarole takes the place of the traditional leafy greens and gets a creamy, cheesy boost from fontina and provolone. It also incorporates sweet caramelized onions for extra flavor.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Garlic Rosemary Slow-Cooker Ham
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Garlic Rosemary Slow-Cooker Ham

Elizabeth Heiskell
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Ken Goodman
Get The Recipe

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Jet Tila
Mario Carbone