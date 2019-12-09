Classic rib roast get an Italian twist for the holidays

Chef Mario Carbone is joining the TODAY Food team to give traditional holiday recipes a distinctively Italian twist. He shows us how to make rib roast pizzaiola with oregano and creamed escarole with three melty cheeses.

In my house, even the traditional holiday meals get an Italian twist. Here, the classic rib roast gets coated with Italian seasonings like tomato, oregano, onion and garlic.

I love this recipe because it takes the basics of creamed spinach and upgrades it in pretty much every way. Escarole takes the place of the traditional leafy greens and gets a creamy, cheesy boost from fontina and provolone. It also incorporates sweet caramelized onions for extra flavor.

