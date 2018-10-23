Spice up dinner with cajun classics: Drunken shrimp and dirty rice

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chef Isaac Toups is joining TODAY Food to share of a few of his favorite traditional Cajun recipes from his new cookbook "Chasing the Gator: Isaac Toups and the New Cajun Cooking." He shows us how to make spicy drunken shrimp and classic dirty rice for a super easy meal that packs a major flavor punch.

"This is a great, quick way to serve beautiful, fresh, head-on shrimp," says Toups. "Got someone coming over in 20 minutes? This is your go-to."

"Dirty rice is as common at the Cajun table as mashed potatoes and gravy is elsewhere. It's the meatiest, richest rice dish you'll ever eat. It gets its color, its dirtiness, from glorious, glorious meat. The trick to this dish is getting a good char on the ground beef. I like to use ground sirloin, keeping it in a block and searing it like I would a steak before the meat is broken up and braised."

