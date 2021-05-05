An illustrated guide to making a clambake at home

Warm weather means it's clambake season.

What was once a Native American tradition of cooking clams and shellfish in sandpits over 2,000 years ago eventually became the clambake right after the American Revolution, and has since taken many forms. Over time, it evolved from being cooked over hot stones to being boiled in a giant pot.

Now, it’s a comfort food with many variations across the globe: a Cape Cod beach bonfire clambake, a Chesapeake Bay blue crab boil, low country boil (aka Frogmore stew), Normandy-style fruits de mer with crème fraîche and Calvados, Viet-Cajun seafood boil with shrimp and crawfish, or the way I like it — with kimchi added to the vegetables and sausage in the pot.

This one-pot clambake is so simple thing to make, with such a quick cooking time for so much food. It is the reason I finally invested in my own steamer pot (it even has its own name now: Matilda). My favorite part of any clambake is actually the potatoes at the bottom of the pot, soft from the steam and deeply flavorful from absorbing all the juices.

Whether strewn out over newspaper or served up in platters, this clambake will bring the beach right to your table. Bring on the sunshine!

A few tips before you start:

Try to use a large pot that measures to about 12 quarts. For this recipe, I used a 3-piece multi-cooker steamer pot. When picking your fresh clams and mussels, make sure they’re closed before cooking. If they’re open, tap the top of the shell to see if it closes. If it doesn’t, discard it! To help clean your clams and mussels, submerge them in a bowl of cold water mixed with about 1/3 cup of flour and let them soak for about 30 minutes before draining them. This will help extract the excess sand.

Clambake ingredients