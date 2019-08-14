It might still be summer, but The Coca-Cola Company is already gearing up for the holiday season with some spicy sodas.

This fall, the beverage giant is bringing two wintry varieties of its classic drinks to the U.S.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite are expected to hit store shelves by the end of September.

The Coca-Cola Company

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola confirmed to TODAY Food that the brand is "kicking off" the holiday season early with the launch of its limited-edition drinks. Both flavors, which will be in stores by September 30, will only be available through December 31, or “while supplies last.”

Coca-Cola Cinnamon was previously offered in the U.K. as a Coke Zero variety. According to a press release, the British version of the drink was "bursting full of warming flavours [sic] and is guaranteed to get you into the festive spirit as we head into the Christmas season.”

Coca-Cola competitor Pepsi released a similar cinnamon-flavored soda in 2017 called Pepsi Fire, but it was also a limited edition. But, according to the Instagram account Candy Hunting, Coca-Cola might be better suited to the spice because its “cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.”

Based on social media reactions, cinnamon is a pretty polarizing flavor.

Many British tasters totally warmed up to the drink last year.

It tastes as expected. A bit like having a cinnamon bun while drinking a Coke. And it does taste vaguely like Pepsi because of it, ironically. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) November 27, 2018

cinnamon coke is surprisingly good pic.twitter.com/dP9rPWmuoj — 🦀 felix 🦀 (@BANJOKAZOOlE) November 11, 2018

Others thought it tasted, well, not good at all.

why is cinnamon coke zero so bad — darg but not here anymore (@DargDargDargOld) December 23, 2018

Coke Zero Cinnamon - Surprisingly actually not half bad, festive even. — Alex Walker (@TweetsByAlex) December 3, 2018

The Coca-Cola Company

The second release, Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite, is totally new but Coca-Cola has released a cranberry flavor in the past. A representative for Coke would not confirm to TODAY exactly what this new Sprite is supposed to taste like but perhaps it will be akin to a sweeter, sparkling sangria?

One can only hope.

This year has been a big one for adventurous Coca-Cola fans. In February, the company launched Vanilla Orange Coke, its first new canned flavor in nearly 17 years.