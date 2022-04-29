While May 5, or Cinco De Mayo, may be a day to honor the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the day has evolved into quite a celebration for American restaurants and bars.

On Cinco De Mayo, restaurants and bars are offering some fiery deals on tasty drinks and snacks. Some are even starting the fun a few days early this year! Whether you love margaritas, tacos, or a fresh batch of guacamole, May 5 is the perfect day to plan an epic happy hour outing.

7-Eleven

This chain’s new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas are an all-day breakfast item that can start the day off with some fiery flavor. For a limited time only, 7Rewards members can buy three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for just $4. This deal is good through May 24.

Burrito Beach

This chain will be offering various $5 entree deals Monday through Friday, meaning the celebration can last all week long. From May 2 through May 6, there’ll be daily deals on everything from burritos and bowls to tacos at Burrito Beach locations throughout the Chicago area (excluding O’Hare).

Cali'flour Foods

These gluten-free flatbreads are the perfect base for gluten- and grain-free taco or quesadillas, and they are offering a Cinco De Mayo Bundle for a 30-pack of Tortilla/Flatbreads including 15 Chili Lime and 15 Taco. While this bundle is normally $39.95, with cod FIESTA you can get 20% off, making it $31.96.

California Tortilla

On May 5, California Tortilla is offering any guest who orders in-store or online a coupon for a free taco that is valid the following week. That’s one way to keep the party going!

Casa Verde

The new Latin plant-based, ready-to-make meals created by Iron Chef’s Jose Garces is running a major promotion for 3 days only (May 3 through May 5). Get 50% off your entire order with code CINCO50M.

Chevys Fresh Mex

We all have our favorite way to enjoy a taco. But why choose? In honor of Cinco De Mayo, this chain will be offering 3 tacos for $6 (chicken, steak, or carnitas).

Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is offering a can’t-miss 2 taco plate special for $5.55 with a purchase of a drink.

El Torito

We can never eat just one taco. For those of us craving a little indulgence, this will be offering $3 tacos (chicken, steak, or carnitas) on May 5.

Jose Cuervo

The restaurant industry has suffered a lot in the last few years, and this year, Jose Cuervo paying tribute to them on Cinco De Mayo with a “Tip it Forward” promotion. From April 28 through May 5, fans can visit www.cuervo.com/tipitforward to enter for a chance to receive $10 to use to tip their bartenders. Throughout the day on May 5, Cuervo will send $10 to winners on Venmo.

Kolache Factory

This chain is offering $1 off all its Cinco De Mayo flavors. This includes options like the Chicken Enchilada, Ranchero, Jalapeño Popper, Sausage, Jalapeño & Cheese, and the Beef Taco. Look for a coupon on the brand's social media channels.

Laredo Taco Company

On May 5, Laredo Taco Company will be offering a free Chicken or Beef Fajita Taco. To grab one, look for the free mobile coupon offer that will be sent via text on May 5th at 9:00 am local time to all LTC text subscribers. Text TACOS to 88388 to join the club.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s will be offering $5 House Margaritas and $9 House Margarita Pitchers on May 5. Offer is not valid in Georgia.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering a buy-one, get-one promotion for Moe Rewards Members through May 29. Not sure what to try? Their new Moe’s Spicy Chicken is made with a secret kicked-up sauce that is sure to keep things spicy.

MUTTS Canine Cantina

MUTTS will be offering its beloved frozen Barkaritas for just $4 all day on May 5. They're crafted with 100% Agave tequila, premium orange liqueur, and fresh lemon & lime juice — it's the perfect way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo while letting your furry friend run free.

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

This chain will be reducing the price of its Margaliters (in the plastic bottles) from $37 to $28 at all locations on Cinco De Mayo. The chain will also be holding block parties at four of their eight locations throughout Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Naples and Orlando.

Taco Cabana

Starting on May 5, Taco Cabana guests can spice up their drinks by ordering the new $4 Tajín Margarita and also receive an additional .35 ounce bottle of Tajín seasoning.

Taco John’s

Fom May 1 through May 5, guests who are enrolled in Taco John’s loyalty program will receive a daily offer to score five soft shell beef tacos for just $5.55.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

This year, Tocaya is offering $5 Margaritas, $3 bottled beer, and $7 Casamigos Blanco Margaritas - available for dine-in only at any/each of their 19 locations in California and Arizona. They are also offering the fan-favorite 4-person Taco Bar for $55 - which includes black beans, cilantro lime rice, chips & house salsa, toppings (pico de gallo, vegan chipotle crema, shaved cabbage, cilantro & onions), corn tortillas, and your choice of proteins and quesos.

Velvet Taco

As a part of the WTF (Weekly Taco Feature), Velvet Taco will be offering a special Steak Milanese Taco from May 4 through May 10. The Steak Milanese taco features breaded steak, avocado, red chile aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo crema, and pickled fresnos in a flour tortilla.

