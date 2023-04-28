Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these spicy restaurant deals and freebies

May 5, or Cinco de Mayo, is a day we commemorate the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But this historical event has evolved into a day where this history is marked with deals on everything from margaritas to nachos — and everything in between.

7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members will get 10 mini tacos for $2 in store from now through May 5 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is starting the Cinco de Mayo celebration early and beginning May 1 and continuing through May 7, order any choice of Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers, classic fries, and one fountain drink for only $10.99. No promo code is necessary to claim this deal.

Bar Louie

This chain of neighborhood bars will be offering $7 Dos Sauza Margaritas during happy hour on Cinco de Mayo, as well as 50% off bar bites. These bite include options such as Trio Dips and Chips and Chicken Quesadillas.

Buffalo Wild Wings

This chain will be offering a special happy hour as well as late night deals on festive favorites, including $5 strawberry margaritas from 3-6 p.m, $3 chips and salsa from 3-6 p.m., $4 hatch chile queso from 9 p.m. to close, and $4 chips and guacamole from 9 p.m. to close.

Cali'flour Foods

If you are planning on celebrating at home, use code CaliCinco20 between May 4 and May 5 for 20% off sitewide.

California Tortilla

For every purchase made at California Tortilla on Cinco De Mayo, get a free taco coupon that can be used any time between n May 8 and May 14.

Capital Tacos

Anyone who signs up for the Capital Rewards program before Cinco de Mayo will be entered to win free tacos for a year.

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

This chain will be offering all Mexican bottle beer for just $3.99. Additionally, the happy hour menu will be available all day on Cinco de Mayo.

Epic Wings

On Cinco de Mayo, buy a single meal, get one free using code TACO at checkout on the Epic Wings mobile app.

Jack in the Box

Jack Pack members can take advantage of Cinco de Mayo deals that include $3.50 breakfast burritos, $3.00 tiny tacos, and 2 for $0.99 tacos all weekend long, from May 4 through May 7.

Legends Tavern & Grille

This Cinco De Mayo, all Legends Tavern & Grille locations will kick-off the weekend fun with Beat the Clock Specials from 12 pm – 4 pm. This includes $3 Legendary Margaritas, $3 Corona bottles, $4 Camarena Blanco shots, and $5 Cadillac margaritas.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $2.99 house margaritas all day on Friday, May 5. This deal is not valid at locations in Georgia.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

This chain is offering $4 draft beer specials and $5 bar bites every Thursday in April. On Cinco De Mayo, On the Border will offer $6 Cinco ‘Ritas.

PrimoHoagies

May 5 is also National Hoagie Day and PrimoHoagies will be offering Italian, turkey and cheese, and ham and cheese Primo-size hoagies for $6.99 all day.

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

This chain will be holding a statewide block party at five of its 10 locations throughout Florida (Sarasota, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Naples & Boca), along with pop-up food and drink vendors, door prizes and live entertainment all weekend long.

Taco Cabana

From May 5 through May 7, grab the Cinco De Mayo Bundle Deal. Pair one of any of TC’s 12 margaritas with a new Double Crunch Pizza for just $6.99.

Taco John’s

On May 5, Bigger Bolder Rewards members can redeem an offer for a free beef and potato burrito with any purchase (breakfast included).

The Greene Turtle

On Friday, May 5, The Greene Turtle is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all day long with select drink specials. Get Modelos, Coronas, and Cazadores shots for just $5 and a classic Margarita for just $1.

Zaxby's

On May 5, for Cinco de Mayo, get Zaxby's offer for a free Big Zax Snak just for downloading Zaxby's app and signing up for the Zax Rewardz program for the first time.