Christmas and these chocolate recipes are a match made in holiday heaven

Christmas and chocolate go together just like "Will & Grace."

And when it comes to ganache goodness, there's no such thing as a sugary overload. Just ask Gesine Bullock-Prado, the celebrated pastry chef who runs the Sugar Glider Kitchen baking school in Vermont and is the author of numerous cookbooks, like "Let Them Eat Cake: Classic, Decadent Desserts with Vegan, Gluten-Free & Healthy Variations."

She's also responsible for this editor’s sublime wedding cake, which came from Austin’s Walton's Fancy & Staple, owned by her sister Sandra Bullock. That carrot cake creation was so delightfully delicious that guests still talk about it seven years later.

Bullock-Prado has a semi-relaxed philosophy about sweets when it comes to kids. “If you restrict it too much you will create a monster and I am the living monster. Pick your battles. In Germany, they have coffee and cake time every day. It’s a time to visit with each other. It’s structured and it’s a meaningful part of your day and not a blind noshing of sugar,” she tells Megyn Kelly TODAY.

She’s super-close to Laila and Louis Bardo, her sister’s two children. And yes, she spoils them. Showing restraint, Bullock-Prado jokes, “is not my job. I’m the baker-pastry chef and the aunt. I’m not about moderation at all with them. And then I can leave and they’re hopped up on sugar. My husband is their favorite. He’s like a toy to them. I love them so much. I’m still going to gorge them with treats.”

Speaking of treats, Bullock-Prado has a great idea of something special you can make with your whole family this holiday.

“Ganache, you saw how many ways I used it. It’s chopped chocolate and hot cream. You can have kids sitting there making truffles and putting whatever they want inside of them. It’s a craft activity. And they can wrap it in really pretty wrappers,” she says.

With the following recipes, she helps us inject even more chocolate decadence into the holidays!

