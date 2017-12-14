Sweeten up the holidays with Santa cake, snowman spoons, cookie gifts and more

share tweet email

Anna Helm Baxter, senior food editor of Woman's Day magazine, is joining TODAY Food to share festive recipes for Christmas. She shows us how to make a cheery Santa cake, a kiwi Christmas tree, peppermint snowman spoons, festive meringue Santa hats and cookie presents wrapped in chocolate with an icing bow on top.

The cutest fruit salad for your holiday brunch. It only has 3 ingredients and takes mere minutes to put together.

These sweet little treats are perfect for popping at the end of your holiday meal.

Snowman Spoons Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 15 minutes Prep time: 15 minutes Yield: 8 spoons Get the recipe

Give these candy cane spoons a swirl in your hot chocolate for the ultimate minty treat.

Show off your holiday spirit at the dessert table with this festive and easy-to-make chocolate cake.

These cookie presents are more fun than a gift card — and they taste better too!

If you like those festive recipe, you should also try these: